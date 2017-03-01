× Mother of boy who drowned wants Aurora pond replaced with splash pad

AURORA, Colo. — A mother is trying to turn a personal tragedy into a public tribute. She wants the pond where her son drowned to be turned into a splash pad, where other children can safely enjoy playing in the the water.

Stephanie Puckett’s son, David, drowned in the pond at Olympic Park on New Year’s Eve.

Law enforcement personnel and volunteers from the community scoured her neighborhood and the surrounding area for days before firefighters found the 6-year-old boy’s body under the ice of a partially frozen pond, just around the corner from his home.

The discovery devastated people throughout the community — from family members to community members and law enforcement personnel who helped search for the young boy.

Now, his mother wants to do whatever she can to make sure no other family has to go through the same experience.

“We pass that pond every day,” says Puckett.

For her family, it is a painful reminder of her son’s tragic drowning on Jan. 31, 2016.

“Our family, police members, communities pulled together and searched nonstop until Jan. 3, 2017 when our world was shattered,” says Puckett.

Now she is asking Aurora’s city council to help avert another tragedy.

She points out that there are two elementary schools nearby.

“Seeing other children playing in that pond… it is absolutely terrifying to us. Our family knows the pain and heartache. We do not want another family to go through that,” she told FOX31 Denver.

She asks they turn the pond into a splash pad — like ones you may have seen in Boulder or at Union Station.

The cost could be as high as $500,000. But at least one council member thinks it’s worth it.

“This truly is a nice opportunity, for just a really awful accident, that we can turn into a positive,” says council member Barbara Cleland.

“This is just something our family is very passionate about,” says Puckett.

Cleland will request the money in May.

In the meantime, Puckett and her family say they will start fundraising.

Their hope is to have the splash pad in place by next year.