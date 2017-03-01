× Man wanted on 43 counts of sex crimes on a child arrested in Las Vegas

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A 35-year-old Grand Junction man wanted for more than 40 counts of sex crimes against children was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

“Kenneth Michael Weber, Jr. is believed to have committed unlawful sexual acts with three separate child victims between January 2013 and November 2016,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Tuesday.

Weber faces 43 counts of felony sex crime charges:

12 counts of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse, (Class 3 felony)

12 counts of sexual assault on a child in pattern of abuse, (Class 3 felony)

12 counts aggravated incest, (Class 3 felony)

Four counts of patronizing a prostituted child, (Class 3 felony)

One count of soliciting for child prostitution, (Class 3 felony)

One count sexual assault on a child in a position of trust, (Class 3 felony)

One count sexual assault on a child (Class 4 felony)

Four counts of Jessica’s Law enhancer

Weber was taken into custody without incident by Las Vegas Metro Police, according to a statement released by Mesa County officials Wednesday. He is being held in the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.