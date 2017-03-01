Fort Collins Students Win Regional National Science Bowl Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A team of middle school students from Fort Collins' Ridgeview Classical Schools won their regional competition for the 2017 National Science Bowl and will advance to compete in the NSB National Finals this spring in Washington, D.C. The top 16 high school teams and the top 16 middle school teams in the National Finals will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments. Prizes for the top two high school teams for the 2017 NSB will be announced at a later date.

Today they stopped by Good Day Colorado to put Greg Dutra's science skills to the test. See who won in this video report.