Former teacher arrested for sexual assault 20 years after alleged crimes

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- A former school teacher has been arrested for sexual assault on a child, for alleged crimes that took place 20 years ago.

Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies arrested 70-year-old Michael Camelio at his home in Highlands Ranch Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said a woman came forward to report being repeatedly victimized 20 years ago while she was one of his students at Powell Middle School in Littleton.

State law has been amended to remove the statute of limitations for sexual assault on a child by persons in a position of trust which means the victim can still press charges.

Authorities said Camelio taught in Littleton Public Schools from 1982 to 2002 and then he taught at Regis University after that.

The time that has passed does present a challenge. "It does make it more difficult for our investigators. Obviously there's a lot of evidence that's gone, a lot of time has gone by. People's memories or recollection are not as good as they might have been immediately after the crime," Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Julie Brooks said.

Investigators said they aren't aware of any other victims. But they're asking anyone who might have information about this to contact them. The phone number is 303-795-4711.