DENVER – February 2017 goes into the books tied as the 6th warmest on record. Records go back to 1873.

Warmest February’s 1873-2017:

43.7 1954 42.3 1930 41.0 1925 40.7 1957 40.5 1943 40.3 2017, 1991, 1907

The average monthly temperature of 40.3 degrees Fahrenheit represents the average of all the high temperatures and low temperatures.