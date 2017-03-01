Dates announced for ‘Hamilton’ at Buell Theatre in Denver

DENVER — The dates for the Broadway hit “Hamilton” at the Buell Theatre have been announced as part of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts 2017-18 Broadway series.

The Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton with music that blends jazz, rap, hip-hop, blues and R&B.

“Hamilton” will run from Feb. 27 to April 1, 2018. Tickets for most shows will be available to DCPA subscribers who will get access to shows of their choice.

The DCPA plans to communicate with subscribers about tickets through email. No new subscriptions are available, but the DCPA is compiling a waiting list.

Prices and dates for single tickets will be announced later.

Also appearing in the 2017-18 season will be the first national tour of Disney’s “Aladdin,” Broadway hit “School of Rock” and the return of “The Book of Mormon.”

DCPA 2017-18 Broadway season (Subscription package shows in bold)

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” Garner Galleria, July 19-Aug. 6

“Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus LIVE!,” Garner Galleria, Aug. 9-27

“Girls Only: The Secret Comedy of Women,” Garner Galleria, Sept. 21-Oct. 22

“Something Rotten!,” Buell Theatre, Oct. 17-29

“First Date,” Garner Galleria, Nov. 11-April 22, 2018

“Rent 20th Anniversary Tour,” Buell Theatre, Nov. 14-19

“Chicago,” Buell Theatre, Nov. 28-Dec. 3

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, Buell Theatre, Dec. 9-10

“Elf The Musical,” Buell Theatre, Dec. 13-17

“Waitress,” Buell Theatre, Dec. 19-31

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I,” Buell Theatre, Jan. 2-14, 2018

“Stomp,” Buell Theatre, Feb. 13-18

“Hamilton,” Buell Theatre, Feb. 27-April 1

“Disney’s Aladdin,” Buell Theatre, April 6-28

“School of Rock,” Buell Theatre, May 29-June 10

“The Book of Mormon,” Ellie Caulkins Opera House, June 13-July 1

“Les Misérables,” Buell Theatre, July 25-Aug. 5

“On Your Feet!,” Buell Theatre, Aug. 8-19