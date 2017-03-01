Create a Dream Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you already own a home, and you're dreaming of renovating your kitchen, you're not alone! According to the National Kitchen and Bath Association, one in 10 thousand households will undergo a kitchen remodel in 2017. The kitchen is said to be the heart of the home and one of the smartest places to invest.

The host of HGTV's Design on a Dime, Kelly Edwards, says it's easy to mix style and function in one of the busiest rooms in the house, and stay on budget. And according to Houzz, a third of homeowners report leading a healthier lifestyle after a renovation, from cooking at home to eating more nutritious meals.