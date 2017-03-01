Colorado is tough market for first-time homebuyers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Be it ever so humble looks great on paper, but the reality is it's a seller's market in Colorado.

According to Bankrate.com, Colorado ranks as the eighth hardest state for first-time homebuyers to purchase a home in the $350,000 range. "That is the most affordable range for the new homebuyers, first-time buyers, and the inventory is not there at all," explained Jill Svenson from Coldwell Banker.

Husband and wife realty team Jill and Greg Svenson gave us a tour of a townhome in Aurora that just went on the market.

Two floors, finished basement, updated kitchen. Up for grabs at $215,000.

"We need more inventory and less new homebuyers," Jill Svenson said.

That's not going to happen anytime soon.

So what can first-time homebuyers do to get that first home feeling?

First, work with a seasoned realtor who knows the market and inventory well. Also work with an in-state lender who knows the local economy first hand. And last, be patient and persistent. Stay in the game and keep your head in the game.

Before you know it, you will finish the adage yourself.

"... there's no place like home."