Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to celebrate Fat Tuesday with a Cajun Fest! At The Lost Cajun in Littleton, you can enjoy Louisiana classics like jambalaya, po-boy sandwiches, crawfish etouffee, and voodoo pasta. Owner Greg Jones joined us in studio to whip up an authentic recipe from Cajun country!

The Lost Cajun is located at 5350 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton. Call them at (720)535-8862, or visit them online at lostcajun.com.