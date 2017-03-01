Buy One Lift Ticket – Get 2nd FREE at Granby Ranch

Posted 1:57 pm, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 01:59PM, March 1, 2017

Granby Ranch, just 90 miles West of Denver, got three inches of snow this week, which gives you even more incentive to buy Colorado's Best Deal! The resort is giving our viewers two lift tickets for the price of one.