× Broomfield businesses warned about counterfeit $100 bills

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Businesses in Broomfield are on alert for fake money. Police are warning employees to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills.

Fake $100 bills have turned up at businesses along Highway 287 in Broomfield, according to police. Officers are looking for at least two suspects.

At Brothers BBQ in Broomfield, employees are not taking any chances.

“We look at 20s, 50s and 100s,” said assistant manager Alexis Hall. “No matter if they’ve been our regular customers, we check every single bill.”

Brothers employees, although not victimized in the metro’s latest counterfeit spree, know what it’s like to find fake money in their cash register drawer.

“We’re counting down bills and there’s a $100 bill that’s counterfeit,” Hall explained. “You just lost $100 and pretty much gave that person free food.”

That loss hits consumers in the end.

Broomfield police officers are looking for a man spotted near Highway 287 and Midway Boulevard as well as a woman who got away from Highway 287 and Miramonte Boulevard in a Silver 2009 Hyundai Genesis.

Police were not able to give detailed descriptions of the suspects as of late Wednesday. Anyone with information should call the Broomfield Police Department.

The security stripe on U.S. paper money will glow a bright color under a black light. Each denomination appears differently.