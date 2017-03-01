Billionaire Boyfriend in a Bottle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breakups can be hard, but now there's a way to hold onto all of those memories. Actress Kate Walsh has come up with the Boyfriend in a Bottle for anyone who misses that unique scent of a man. Walsh created her own line of boyfriend inspired perfume as a way to monetize her break up and capture that smell she was longing for. A source close to the actress says the company is valued at 10 million dollars! She is now launching her second frangrance, "Billionaire Boyfriend."