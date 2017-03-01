Breakups can be hard, but now there's a way to hold onto all of those memories. Actress Kate Walsh has come up with the Boyfriend in a Bottle for anyone who misses that unique scent of a man. Walsh created her own line of boyfriend inspired perfume as a way to monetize her break up and capture that smell she was longing for. A source close to the actress says the company is valued at 10 million dollars! She is now launching her second frangrance, "Billionaire Boyfriend."
Billionaire Boyfriend in a Bottle
-
Woman locked in trunk of vehicle saved by old flip phone
-
Angelina Jolie opens up about family after split with Brad Pitt
-
Thornton woman says she was shot by ex-boyfriend; search ongoing
-
Carrie Fisher’s unique obituary request was full of her humor
-
New details emerge in case of teen who was abducted, gang-raped, shot, fed to alligators
-
-
Woman says Frontier Airlines employee used racial slur, flipped her off
-
Man sentenced to 114 years in presumed death of daughter files appeal
-
‘La La Land’ breaks record in sweeping Golden Globes
-
Actress Jennifer Lawrence bans fans from taking selfies with her
-
Mary Tyler Moore opened up a world of possibilities for women
-
-
Jackpot winner considers suing lottery for ‘ruining her life’
-
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at age 80
-
Mom says Snapchat video shows son, 4, forced to kiss boy at day care