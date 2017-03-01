2-alarm fire damages apartment building in southeast Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southeast Denver late Wednesday afternoon.

The scene was at the Cherry Creek Greens Apartments at 10025 East Girard Avenue beginning at about 4 p.m. That's near South Havana Street and East Hampden Avenue.

Denver Fire on scene at 10025 E Girard at apartment fire. Fire showing on 2 floors. Denver Fire has upgraded this to a 2nd alarm fire — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) March 1, 2017

Residents were seen outside the apartment building with pets and belongings in tow.

The American Red Cross disaster action team responded to the apartment complex to assist displaced residents.

There were no reports of injuries and the investigation into what happened to start the fire was just beginning.