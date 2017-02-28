Woman with pile of dirt left in backyard gets results after calling Problem Solvers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- At age 74, Mardi Pedigo is proud of the work she puts into her backyard garden.

That’s why she said she is disheartened that a large hole filled with dirt has remained there for weeks.

Mardi said crews dug the hole to repair a leaking water line at her Thornton Estates home. The area is surrounded by caution tape.

She contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers because she feared the mess would remain after being there for several weeks and couldn’t get a definitive answer from the management.

The Problem Solvers were able to contact RHP Properties in Michigan, which manages Bay Shore Homes (which owns Thornton Estates).

They said crews are waiting for the frozen ground to thaw and had planned to complete the work soon.

They will also re-plant the grass so she and her dog Bigsby can enjoy the yard this spring.