Watch live: Wait continues for April the giraffe to deliver calf

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — A New York zoo entered the sixth day of live streaming a giraffe giving birth on Tuesday.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming Thursday night on YouTube showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

On Tuesday morning, park officials said April had a good night and “is as large as ever.” The calf has been carried on April’s left side but “all has become proportionate.”

“Activity remains normal, behavior normal. Yard time will be granted this morning once temperatures rise to a safe level,” officials said.

Fans of the giraffe have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. More than 100,000 people were watching on Tuesday morning.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park said Monday morning there was continued movement inside April with big baby kicks.