Victims in deadly Larimer County plane crash identified

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The two men who died after their plane crashed into a reservoir in Larimer County on Monday were identified on Tuesday,

Patrick Blankemeier, 58 of Arvada, and James Griffith, 23 of Denver, died after being pulled from the plane after it crashed into Culver Reservoir southwest of Berthoud, near Larimer County Roads 2 and 23, about 7:45 a.m.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the men were in the water for 50 minutes before they were pulled out by divers and taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Both men died from multiple blunt force injuries, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.