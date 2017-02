DENVER — A tow truck rolled over and crashed through a fence early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The truck was going south on Leetsdale Drive at Monaco Parkway when the driver was cut off, causing the truck to go off the road, police said.

The truck damaged a power pole and went through a fence, rolling over until it came to a stop in the parking lot of an assisted living facility.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.