Tornadoes hit midwestern US, at least 3 reported dead

CHICAGO — A tornado outbreak hit the midwestern U.S. Tuesday night, killing at least one person in a community southwest of Chicago. Authorities said at least two other people were killed in Perry County, Missouri in the area of Perryville. That’s along I-55 south of St. Louis.

A dozen vehicles were crushed and thrown around near the Interstate, according to FOX2Now in St. Louis.

The Ottawa, Illinois Fire Department reported one death from the tornado that touched down in the area around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, reported the Chicago Tribune.

Severe weather across the northern part of the state left damage in its wake. There were reports of power outages in LaSalle County.

A LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa was hit by a tornado. There were no serious injuries reported at the nursing home. Trees and power lines were also down in the area, with significant damage reported in Ottawa and Naplate.

Thunderstorm warnings were also in effect in parts of Chicago, including Cook, Will, Kendall and Grundy counties.

Heavy rain from the thunderstorms caused some flooding across the metro area according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.