The race is on to 600 inches of snow

DENVER — Kirkwood Ski Area in California is only 22 inches away from reaching the 600-inch mark for the season.

The 600-inch mark is a significant milestone in the Lake Tahoe region as it’s only been reached 16 times since 1879, at Donner Summit.

Squaw-Alpine (Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows) is only 1 inch behind Kirkwood. But high pressure is building in, so it will be about five days for the next storm system to hit Tahoe. That’s when the record will be broken.

In Colorado, Wolf Creek continues to lead all resorts at 377 inches.

Other notables include Monarch (296 inches), Steamboat (267 inches), Loveland (267 inches) and Vail (185 inches).

In Utah, Alta and Snowbird continue to lead all resorts at 433 inches.

In Wyoming, Jackson Hole sits at 488 inches.