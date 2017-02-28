× Taking the bull by the horns: Steer part of Rockies team-building

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — It was team-bonding day for the Colorado Rockies at spring training Tuesday.

As part of a team-building exercise, Rockies manager Bud Black brought in a steer. General is a 1,600-pound Longhorn Watusi Steer according to the Denver Post.

There was also a presentation in which the team learned about the origins of different cuts of meat.

It was definitely something different, an effort to break up some of the monotony of spring training is how Black described it.

Left fielder Gerardo Parra showed no fear of the steer: