Police respond to report of armed man on RTD bus in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police responded to a report of an armed man on an RTD bus in Lakewood Tuesday afternoon.

RTD officials said the bus was stopped near Colfax Avenue and Oak Street and was evacuated.

Investigators said there was a man with a gun on the bus but he was alone and it was not a hostage situation.

Police at the scene told FOX31 Denver the man got off the bus at about 1:10 p.m. and the streets were reopened.