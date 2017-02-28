Skier involved in deadly crash into tree at Purgatory Resort identified

DURANGO, Colo. — The skier who died after colliding with a tree at Purgatory Resort on Saturday has been identified.

Kressyda Ming, 34 of Farmington, N.M., was at the southwest Colorado resort with her children and friends.

She was skiing on Demon Trail, an intermediate run, when the accident happened just after 3 p.m.

Patrollers were in the area and responded immediately, finding Ming unconscious. She was wearing a helmet when she slammed into the tree.

An ambulance and air medical transport were called to the scene and the helicopter took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at approximately 4:35 pm.

It was the sixth ski-related death at Colorado resorts this season.

Ming is survived by her husband Cameron and five children, all 10 years old and younger.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ming’s family.