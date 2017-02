× Semi crash closes ramp from northbound I-25 to westbound I-76

The ramp from northbound Interstate 25 to westbound Interstate 76 was shut down Tuesday morning after a semi crashed.

The Colorado State Patrol in Adams County tweeted a photo of the semi at about 9:40 a.m. The semi was on its side and appeared to be leaking fluid.

The 70th Avenue ramp remained open, according to the CSP.

The CSP asked drivers to slow down and advised taking an alternate route.