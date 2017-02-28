× Police searching for third suspect in armed home invasion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion in Colorado Springs but police are still looking for another man.

The home invasion robbery was reported Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of Seclusion Point, police said in a statement released Tuesday.

Officers immediately arrested one suspect, 39-year-old Jake Ricker. A woman and another man took off before police got there.

The woman was later identified as 39-year-old Anna Chamberlin. She was arrested on Saturday at home on Cheyenne Boulevard, police said.

Chamberlin and Ricker were arrested on warrants for attempted first degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy, police said. They are currently being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Detectives are working to identify the third suspect. He is described as a younger, thin-built, white male in his late teens to mid-20s. He is considered armed and dangerous.

“Detectives have determined this incident was a targeted attack and there is no threat to members of the public,” police stated.

No one was hurt in the home invasion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.