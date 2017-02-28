Photo of whale checking out a wedding spawns Photoshop battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYSTIC, Conn. -- A couple was upstaged by a whale at their Connecticut wedding some time ago, and it has now become a popular Photoshop battle.

The couple got married at the Mystic Aquarium and had a surprise guest when a beluga whale popped up in their wedding photos.

Mystic Aquarium confirms the image was taken at its facility, but said it is not a recent photograph.

This week, Reddit user FishMcBite posted the image on r/Photoshopbattles and people went nuts.

In September 2015, Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy was upstaged at a news conference by a white whale that loved the limelight.