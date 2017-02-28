Man accused of killing, dismembering Boulder mom moved to Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- The man arrested in Oklahoma in the death of a Boulder mother has been extradited to Colorado and is due in a Boulder courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Adam Desnmore, 32, was booked into the Boulder County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday He has been charged with first-degree murder, domestic violence and violation of a custody order.

He is accused of killing the mother of his child, 25-year-old Ashley Mead, in Boulder on Feb. 12.

Investigators believe he then dismembered her body in Louisiana. Densmore was later found, along with their 1-year-old daughter, in Oklahoma. The girl is safe.

But Mead's partial remains were found in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Okla., about 40 miles south of Tulsa, on Feb. 15.

Investigators are still looking for a purple suitcase they believe could contain the rest of Mead's remains. The suitcase could be anywhere Densmore traveled after leaving Boulder.

Police are still investigating Densmore's exact travel route, but they believe he left Boulder on Feb. 12 and traveled to Raton, N.M.

He then went south and east through the Texas Panhandle before arriving in Haughton, La., on Feb. 13. On Feb. 14, police said Densmore drove to Conway, Ark., where he spent the night.

On Feb. 15, he drove to Okmulgee before being located and arrested about 1:30 p.m.

Densmore is expected to be in court at the Boulder County Justice Center at 9 a.m. Tuesday.