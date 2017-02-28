Light snow expected in metro area Tuesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front will arrive in the Denver metro area by lunch Tuesday, turning the winds to the northeast and bringing some light snow.

Accumulation will be light, with 0-1 inch falling during the evening commute from Denver to Boulder and Fort Collins.

The high will be about 37 at midday, then temperatures will fall to 32 by late afternoon.

The brunt of the storm will be felt in the mountains, where snow will continue Tuesday before tapering off in the evening and into Wednesday morning.

There will be 3-6 inches of additional accumulation in the central and northern mountains. Winter storm warnings are in effect for most of the high country.

Much heavier snow will fall in the southern mountains/southern Colorado where up to 2 feet is possible over Wolf Creek Pass. It will also snow 4-10 inches in lower elevation cities such as Durango, Cortez and Bayfield.

Once the snow ends and the cold front moves away late Tuesday, the weather for the remainder of the week is uneventful heading into March, which is the snowiest month of the year in Denver.

High pressure will build over Colorado and deflect any storms away. In Denver, that means a good deal of sunshine each day along with a little wind from time to time.

Temperatures will get back into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, then sail into the 50s and 60s through early next week.

