LEGO is introducing ‘Women of NASA’ minifigures

LEGO is introducing a new set of minifigures called “Women of NASA.”

Science writer Maia Weinstock came up with the idea and submitted it to the LEGO Review Board.

Thrilled to finally share: @LegoNASAWomen has passed the @LEGOIdeas Review and will soon be a real LEGO set! https://t.co/rcyjANsVD9 pic.twitter.com/b9OVx5UBaL — Maia Weinstock (@20tauri) February 28, 2017

“A big congratulations to 20tauri on becoming the next official LEGO Ideas fan designer!” officials stated on the LEGO website.

“As a science editor and writer, with a strong personal interest for space exploration as well as the history of women in science and engineering, Maia Weinstock’s Women of NASA project was a way for her to celebrate accomplished women in the STEM professions. In particular those who’ve made a big impact through their work at NASA,” LEGO officials stated.

“We’re really excited to be able to introduce Maia’s Women of NASA set for its inspirational value as well as build and play experience,” officials said.

The set includes Apollo software engineer Margaret Hamilton, mathematician Katherine Johnson (featured in ‘Hidden Figures’), physicist and astronaut Sally Ride, astronomer Nancy Grace Roman and astronaut Mae Jemison.

THANK YOU to all who supported this project… Having @LEGO bring your vision to kids everywhere is a dream come true — and you helped!! pic.twitter.com/JELmB8OZyz — Maia Weinstock (@20tauri) February 28, 2017

LEGO is still working on the final product design, pricing and availability but the set is expected to be released in late 2017 or early 2018.