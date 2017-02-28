Lakewood man celebrates 107th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- In the year 1910 the Mexican Revolution started and was led by Pancho Villa. William H. Taft was president and Henry Ford sold an unprecedented 10,000 Model T's. And on Monday, February 28 of that same year, Austin Pember Dunn Sr. was born in Medfield, Massachusetts, "That's eighteen miles west of Boston," Dunn said Tuesday.

It was the beginning of a life that continues today. One hundred and seven years long. "You want to know something real bad?" Dunn asked. I, of course replied yes, not knowing what gem he may reveal. "I haven't had any breakfast yet." He got me good.

Austin Dunn Sr. is as sharp as a tack, remembering events that occurred over 90 years ago. "First thing I remember, in 1914, I was four years old. My Father, he and my grandfather went into Boston to buy an automobile." Dunn adds, "I don't remember if it was a Ford or an Overland. I don't remember which," he admitted.

Dunn met President Calvin Coolidge, shook hands with baseball great Babe Ruth, and not only watched the first lunar landing in 1969, but worked on the radio equipment that was used by the astronauts.

Tuesday, 103 years later, friends and family celebrated his day of birth with song and food.

Enjoying cake and lobster, it's yet again another birthday for Austin Dunn. So, what can I give this man who has experienced so much and seen just about everything? "Happy birthday, sir," I said. "Well, thank you," he replied.