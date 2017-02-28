Bob Hoffpauir from Bayou Bob's shows us how to make Beignets.
Bayou Bob’s Beignets
INGREDIENTS
½ tbs Active Dry Yeast
½ cup Warm water
1 tbs Sugar
3 medium eggs
1 tsp Salt
½ cup sugar
1 cup Warm water
¼ cup Butter flavor Crisco shortening
4 cups All Purpose flour
1 package Powdered Sugar
Vegetable oil for about an inch deep in your pan
PROCEDURE
In a small bowl thoroughly combine Yeast, ½ cup Warm water & 1 tbs Sugar. Set aside for 5 minutes to activate the yeast.
Meanwhile in a large mixing bowl thoroughly combine eggs, salt, ½ cup sugar, 1 cup warm water & shortening.
After 5-minute activation time mix the 2 batches together.
After mixed completely add 4 cups Flour.
Cover with plastic wrap & leave out at room temperature for 2 hours to proof.
Pull off about a golf ball sized piece & roll out on floured cutting board to about an eighth of an inch thick.
Cut into about 2 ½ inch pieces
Fry in vegetable oil at 350 degrees until light brown turning as side browns.
Top with a generous amount of Powdered (confectioners) sugar while hot.