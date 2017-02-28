Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bob Hoffpauir from Bayou Bob's shows us how to make Beignets.

Bayou Bob’s Beignets

INGREDIENTS

½ tbs Active Dry Yeast

½ cup Warm water

1 tbs Sugar

3 medium eggs

1 tsp Salt

½ cup sugar

1 cup Warm water

¼ cup Butter flavor Crisco shortening

4 cups All Purpose flour

1 package Powdered Sugar

Vegetable oil for about an inch deep in your pan

PROCEDURE

In a small bowl thoroughly combine Yeast, ½ cup Warm water & 1 tbs Sugar. Set aside for 5 minutes to activate the yeast.

Meanwhile in a large mixing bowl thoroughly combine eggs, salt, ½ cup sugar, 1 cup warm water & shortening.

After 5-minute activation time mix the 2 batches together.

After mixed completely add 4 cups Flour.

Cover with plastic wrap & leave out at room temperature for 2 hours to proof.

Pull off about a golf ball sized piece & roll out on floured cutting board to about an eighth of an inch thick.

Cut into about 2 ½ inch pieces

Fry in vegetable oil at 350 degrees until light brown turning as side browns.

Top with a generous amount of Powdered (confectioners) sugar while hot.