How to make a King Cake

Posted 10:10 am, February 28, 2017, by

Bo Gascoigne from Pour la France Catering shows us how to make a King Cake.

KING CAKE

 

Ingredients

2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast

1/2 cup warm water (110° to 115°)

3/4 cup sugar, divided

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)

2 egg yolks

1-1/4 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3-1/4 to 3-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 egg, beaten

            GLAZE:

1-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 to 3 tablespoons water

Green, purple and yellow sugars

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add 1/2 cup sugar, butter, milk, egg yolks, salt, lemon peel, nutmeg and 2 cups flour. Beat until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky).
  2. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.
  3. Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface. Roll into a 16-in. x 10-in. rectangle. Combine cinnamon and remaining sugar; sprinkle over dough to within 1/2 in. of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Place seam side down on a greased baking sheet; pinch ends together to form a ring. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour. Brush with egg.
  4. Bake at 375° for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on a

wire rack. For glaze, combine the confectioners' sugar, lemon juice and

enough water to achieve desired consistency. Spread over cake. Sprinkle

with colored sugars. Yield: 1 cake (12 slices).