Health department warns mumps outbreak continues in metro area

DENVER — The Tri-County Health Department said Tuesday that mumps continues to spread across the Denver metro area.

In January, officials warned of a large mumps outbreak after 14 cases were reported in the area.

Health officials said the mumps is highly contagious and if anyone develops acute painful swelling around the cheek area to consult a doctor.

Children could be exposed in schools and officials are encouraging parents to check on measles, mumps, rubella vaccination records.

Officials said the MMR vaccination protects against mumps, and that it is safe and effective.

Children who have not been vaccinated should be kept home if mumps breaks out in their school.

Mumps is a viral infection that causes painful swelling of the glands of the cheek and jaw. It is spread by direct human-to-human contact through respiratory droplets or saliva.

Other symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite and headache. Symptoms usually appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.