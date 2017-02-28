× Grand Junction man wanted for 43 counts of sex crimes on a child

MESA COUNTY, Colo – A 35-year-old Grand Junction man is wanted for more than 40 counts of sex crimes against children.

“Kenneth Michael Weber, Jr. is believed to have committed unlawful sexual acts with three separate child victims between January 2013 and November 2016,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Tuesday.

Weber faces 43 counts of felony sex crime charges:

12 counts of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse, (Class 3 Felony)

12 counts of sexual assault on a child in pattern of abuse, (Class 3 Felony)

12 counts aggravated incest, (Class 3 Felony)

4 counts of patronizing a prostituted child, (Class 3 Felony)

1 count of soliciting for child prostitution, (Class 3 Felony)

1 count sexual assault on a child in a position of trust, (Class 3 Felony)

1 count sexual assault on a child (Class 4 Felony)

4 counts of Jessica’s Law Enhancer

Mesa County Sheriff’s Investigators have obtained a warrant for Weber’s arrest.

Weber is described as a 35-year-old white male. He is 5-foot-8, weighs 195 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 1994 Chevy S10 with no tailgate, with the Colorado license plate 860-UFE.

If you know Weber’s whereabouts or have any information about this case call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707.