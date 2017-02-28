Feds investigate killing of waterfowl with cooking oil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- It was a mystery for people who live and work around a retention pond in Lakewood.

Something killed off or injured dozens of geese and ducks at the small pond at 3222 South Vance Street starting in January.

Now, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service needs your help identifying the culprits.

“They spend their life on water. They are entirely dependent upon it,” said Ryan Moehring with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

But this source of life ended up taking the lives of 33 ducks and geese that depend on it. It injured eight others.

“It’s unclear why anyone would introduce a substance in a water way like this. It’s illegal to do so and obviously harmful to wildlife,” Moehring said.

Someone poisoned this retention pond, repeatedly over three weeks, starting around January 18.

A picture courtesy of USFWS shows a suspicious white sheen on the water, along with a duck covered in it.

“We sent a number of samples to the National Wildlife Health Center. Those analysis show that the contaminant introduced to the waterway was a commercial grade cooking oil,” Moehring said.

Investigators believe it came from nearby upstream, where we found a strip mall with several restaurants in it.

The owner of Spicy Mexican Grill recycles his cooking oil.

Arturo Gonzalez said dumping it would be more trouble for anyone than it’s worth.

“I don’t believe someone would throw away the oil up there. After we use it for eight days, we have a place to put it in,” he said about his restaurant’s used oil receptacle near his dumpster.

Federal investigators said this protected wildlife can’t duck the dangers of cooking oil which damages their feathers’ ability to insulate them from the cold, so they freeze.

“If somebody did it, put them in the jail. Ducks, fish or whatever, they don’t deserve that,” Gonzalez said.

It is foul play that harms the very creatures who typify our healthy land and water.

“It’s extremely sad to witness animals suffering. The silver lining is we do have law enforcement folks and conservation groups whose job is to protect them,” Moehring said.

Federal investigators would like to talk to anybody who saw anything suspicious at the pond. Contact USFWS Resident Agent in Charge Tom Tidwell at 720-981-2777, ext. 226.

The contamination carries a fine of up to $15,000 for each occurrence—of which there are multiple in this case.