Fact checking President Trump’s first address to Joint Session of Congress

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump made his first address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Saving $700 million in F-35 program

President Trump took credit for saving millions in the F-35 program. However, he overstated his role. PoltiFact reports that “the savings with the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter are real, but they were in the works before Trump cried foul about the price tag.”

The report adds Lockheed Martin officials have worked on getting the cost down for years.

Several businesses announce plans to invest money and jobs in America

President Trump claimed that businesses like “Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, General Motors, Sprint, Softbank, Lockheed, Intel, Walmart and many others” will invest “billions of dollars in the United States and will create tens of thousands of new American jobs.”

The Associated Press reports that “many of the announcements reflect corporate decisions that predate Trump’s presidential election.” Intel decided tp start construction of an Arizona factory under President Obama, according to The AP.

“Largest single-year increase in” murder in the U.S. in half a century

President Trump’s statement that the U.S. had the largest single-year increase in murders is accurate, according to PolitiFact.

According to a September report, the number of murders and non-negligent homicides rose nationally between 2014 and 2015 by 10.8 percent. That was the highest in exactly 45 years since 1970-71 when it rose by 11.1-percent, PolitiFact reports.

Obama adds more debt than all other presidents combined

According to PolitiFact, President Trump’s claim that Obama added more debt than all other presidents combined was “mostly true.” The statement requires context that Obama doesn’t deserve the sole blame saying that it would be true for any president at the time.

The debt increase under George W. Bush was 86-percent compared to Obama’s 89-percent increase, PolitiFact said.

Enforcing immigration laws will make communities safer

NBC News reports that law enforcement experts worry that using local police to enforce immigration laws could drive up crime rather than down.

Over 43 million people are living in poverty

Although correct, the New York Times reports that number has gone down.

Drug seizures at border at all time high

President Trump claimed “We’ve defended the borders of other nations, while leaving our own borders wide open, for anyone to cross — and for drugs to pour in at a now unprecedented rate.”

However, the number has actually gone down over recent years. Customs and Border Patrol reported about 1.31 million pounds of drugs seized in Fiscal Year 2016, down from about 2.5 million pounds in Fiscal Year 2011, according to Politco.

Access to help for those addicted to drugs

Trump said he wants to “stop the drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth — and we will expand treatment for those who have become so badly addicted.”

The Associated Press reports that the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act “could end coverage for 1.8 million people who have undergone addiction or mental health treatment, and cut $5.5 billion in spending on such services, according to estimates by economist Richard Frank, a former Obama administration official now at Harvard Medical School.”

The AP reports that the key will be “what will happen to Medicaid as a result of changes Republicans are pursuing.”