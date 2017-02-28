Denver’s deputy crime lab director resigns after investigation finds numerous violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- New details in a lengthy Denver Police Department internal investigation that found numerous violations committed by the Deputy Director of the Denver Crime Lab.

Walter Greene resigned recently after being disciplined and demoted.

Denver Police spent eight months looking into Greene's conduct. In that time he was on paid leave from the crime lab.

In January Greene was given a 17-page notice of discipline where he’s accused of a host of internal violations, including changing crime scene reports.

Walter Greene was one of the top three in charge at Denver’s Crime Laboratory, overseeing crime scene supervisors, investigators and teams in forensic imaging and computer crimes.

He was placed on leave last June while an internal investigation looked into reports of threatening and retaliatory conduct, unethical behavior and disparaging comments about hiring women and people in the military.

The investigation also reported seven employees claiming Greene altered their crime scene reports, sometimes without their knowledge. The employees told investigators their concern was truthful testimony in court.

When confronted, Greene admitted to making changes, telling investigators he worked for DPD for years and knows how reports should be handled.

Greene started his career as a sworn officer with DPD on October 1, 1991. He retired on February 15, 2015 and started at the crime lab as deputy director on the next day.

Criminal defense attorney Dan Recht said the allegations against Greene could have the potential to create many problems in the court system.

“I can predict for you a flurry of motions of discovery from defense attorneys,” Recht said.

“The range in remedy for that kind of behavior can range from the judge doing nothing, all the way to a judge dismissing a case,” he added.

DPD issued this statement:

“The allegations of misconduct against Mr. Walter J. Greene that led to his involuntary demotion and subsequent separation for job abandonment were thoroughly investigated by the Denver Police Department. One of the allegations was that Mr. Greene changed case reports without notifying crime scene investigators of those changes. That allegation was investigated and one case report was found to have been changed without proper notification. The change on that report was not material and did not impact the case.” – Denver Police Department

Dan Recht said the allegations against Greene still open the door for defense attorneys.

“This tarnishes that reputation that law enforcement and crime labs want,” he said.

Last month Greene was demoted to Photo Enforcement Agent at half the salary he had been receiving as deputy director of the crime lab.

Greene resigned instead of working in the new assignment.