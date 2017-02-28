CSU on verge of conference championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's been 27 years since Colorado State last won a conference championship, but now they stand just one game away. CSU beat rival Wyoming 78-76 in front of a packed house in Fort Collins Tuesday night.

G Prentiss Nixon scored 23 and made a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left to win in dramatic fashion. “There really is something special about this team,” says Head Coach Larry Eustachy. “We’ve never been bent, we have always stuck together.”

CSU (21-9, 13-4 Mountain West) has a half-game lead over Nevada (23-6, 12-4) atop the Mountain West Conference. The two face-off Saturday night in Reno, NV.