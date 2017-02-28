Cooking oil dumped in Lakewood pond kills more than 30 ducks, geese

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — More than 30 ducks and geese died after someone dumped cooking oil in a retention pond in Lakewood. Now the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is asking the public to help them track down the people involved.

The Estes Park Trail Gazette published a statement from the FSW about the incident.

Federal and local agencies started investigating after someone reported a suspicious white sheen on the surface of the pond at 3222 South Vance Street on Jan. 19, according to the statement.

The next day, authorities determined the unidentified substance was harming the waterfowl.

Lab tests suggest the substance included commercial cooking oil waste.

Investigators believe the oil was dumped upstream of the pond multiple times over a period of three weeks, from approximately Jan. 18 to Feb. 2.

“To safeguard wildlife and public health, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is encouraging persons with information about this incident to call,” officials stated.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

If you have any information, officials want you to contact Resident Agent in Charge Tom Tidwell at (720) 981-2777, ext. 226.