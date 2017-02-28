Colorado ranked as ninth-best state to live in

WASHINGTON — Colorado is the ninth-best state to live in, according to U.S. News and World Report’s best states report.

Colorado scored No. 1 for the economy in one of seven categories that were looked at. The state was seventh in infrastructure, 11th in health care, 13th in government, 18th in education, 26th in crime and corrections, and 31st in opportunity.

All of the states were measured against 68 metrics in the seven categories. The data were pulled for several sources, U.S. News said.

“Colorado has distinguished itself as a place to live, as well as a place to visit,” U.S. News said in its report. “The population in Colorado is among the healthiest in the nation, likely encouraged by the state’s outdoor activities, physical beauty and mild climate.”

The state’s booming population has increased housing prices and rents, and construction is the fastest-growing industry in the state, according to the report.

The state’s median household income was $63,509 in 2015, much higher than the national average of $55,775.

Massachusetts was ranked the best state to live in, ranking high in education, health care, the economy, and crime and corrections. It was followed by New Hampshire, Minnesota, North Dakota and Washington.

Iowa, Utah, Maryland, Colorado and Vermont rounded out the top 10. The bottom five were Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and New Mexico.