Colorado elected officials respond to President Trump’s address to Congress

WASHINGTON – After President Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Colorado’s elected officials responded to the president’s address.

The president outlined common goals for America throughout his speech, something that was reflected in the statements by Colorado officials.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D)

“I am pleased the President condemned the recent hate crimes and attacks on Jewish community centers and cemeteries. Such actions have no place in the United States or anywhere else.”

“I have long said I will work with anyone to rebuild our infrastructure, fix our broken immigration system, educate our children, protect our environment, reduce our debt, and repair our health care system. In the days ahead, I hope the President will start the hard work of building consensus and leave the campaign behind.”

Sen. Cory Gardner (R)

“Tonight, President Trump outlined his plan to tackle our country’s challenges. I am encouraged that he prioritized strengthening our economy and boosting job creation as well as addressing our broken health care system. Equally as important, the President highlighted the increasingly complex security threats we’re facing around the globe, including Iran and ISIS. After eight years of a failed foreign policy that led to emboldened regimes and instability in the Middle East, it’s critical that the United States stands up to its adversaries and stands by its allies.

“While headlines may reflect polarization, I remain convinced that more unites us than divides us. Our shared love and respect for democracy continues to make America the greatest nation on earth. Our country is still one that strives to inspire, innovate, invent, and above all – promote and create opportunities. I’m committed to working with this Administration on behalf of Coloradans to strengthen our country and make it easier for every American to succeed.”

Rep. Diana DeGette (D)

“For the past month, President Trump and Republican leaders in Congress have been giving us platitudes and promises, but no real plans on anything from health care to immigration to education and beyond. Meanwhile, the president’s actions speak louder than any number of grand pronouncements he made this evening. His draft budget is completely out of line with U.S. values and long-term interests. He talks about things that will be wildly expensive, but then offers no way to pay for them but vague assurances of tax cuts. These things sound great in a speech, but the reality has set in: As president, you have to put in place workable policies.”

Rep. Scott Tipton (R)

“The president’s address was a reminder that America is strong when we stand together and work to achieve common goals. We all want a robust economy, affordable and accessible health care, safe communities, and a better future for our kids. Tonight, the president laid out what his governing vision is for America – much of which Republicans in Congress have already started working on as part of our Better Way Agenda.

“We’re repealing and replacing Obamacare with a health care system that lowers costs, increases choice, and ensures all Americans can access the health services they need. We are taking steps to roll back the federal overreach that has plagued small business owners and entrepreneurs over the last eight years, because a vibrant Main Street is critical to a strong economy. We are also working towards streamlining and simplifying our tax code, so businesses will feel confident investing in the United States and Americans can keep more of their hard-earned money.

“We’re at a pivotal point in our nation’s history, and I look forward to continuing the work that will advance policies that benefit the families of the Third Congressional District of Colorado.”

State Rep. Clarice Navarro (R-District 47)

“Unity and strength are what this Country is made of, and our President brilliantly delivered his speech and vision for this great Nation. I’m proud of our President for keeping the promises he made during the campaign. Making America great again is more than a slogan, and our President, Donald Trump, laid out a plan and vision that I can get behind.”