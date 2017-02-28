Colon and rectal cancers surge among younger generations

ATLANTA — Colon and rectal cancer rates are rising sharply for Americans younger than 55, according to a study published Tuesday.

Someone born in 1990 would have twice the risk of colon cancer and four times the risk of rectal cancer than at the same age had they been born in 1950, according to researchers at the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute.

Because routine screening is generally not recommended for most people younger than 50, these cancers are often found in more advanced stages, too.

“What we found was pretty surprising,” said Rebecca Siegel, an epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society and the lead author of the study.

Siegel added the surge of younger diagnoses contrasts with the overall trend of colorectal cancer, which has been dropping for several decades.

However, this progress is driven by older adults who have benefited from regular screenings, including colonoscopies, that may pick up growths before they become cancerous, she said.

Siegel also said that the data — which looked at nearly 500,000 cases of colorectal cancer from 1974 to 2013 — do not reveal the reasons behind the increase.

“That’s the billion or trillion dollar question,” said Dr. George J. Chang, chief of colorectal surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center. “Boy, it would be great if we knew.”

Two years ago, Chang made a statistical prediction using the same data: By 2030, roughly one in 10 colon cancers and one in four rectal cancers will be diagnosed in people under 50, the recommended screening age.

“It’s really important to highlight this issue because … young individuals ignore some of the symptoms, and they don’t get worked up,” said Chang.

Not leveling off

“I wouldn’t make too much of this,” said Dr. H. Gilbert Welch, a professor at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice.

The numbers, Welch said, are too small to warrant the attention this trend is getting.

Over three decades, the annual rate of colorectal cancer for people in their 20s increased from one to two cases for every 200,000 people, according to Siegel’s study.

For all adults younger than 50, the rate of colorectal cancer in 2013 was just over seven cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, for those aged 50 and older, colorectal cancer rates have dropped from 100 cases per 100,000 people — from 225 in 1985 to 116 in 2013.

“More importantly, there is no corresponding change in mortality (for younger adults),” Welch said.

Just because cancer rates are rising among younger adults does not mean they are dying at higher rates, according to Welch.

“The good news is that it’s still uncommon in individuals under 50,” Chang agreed, but it’s really the speed of the rise that concerns him.

“It’s important for us to be thinking about this because it’s clearly not a trend that seems to be leveling off,” he said.