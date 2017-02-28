City council approves millions in incentives for Target store on 16th Street Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Plans for an urban Target store on the 16th Street Mall moved one step closer after the Denver City Council approved an incentives package on Monday night designed to attract the giant retailer to downtown.

The council approved the package worth up to $4 million in an 8-1 vote. The money would come from the city's general fund, and a lot of it pays the building's owner, Gart Properties, for improvements that are required to get it up to speed and opened.

The store would go into the California Mall building at 1600 California St., facing the 16th Street Mall. If Target signs a lease, the plans call for a 28,130-square-foot urban store.

Some of the money would also come in the form of tax rebates. Despite the vote to approve, some council members had some reservations.

"The average job is $25 a week. Not a full-time salary," said councilwoman Robin Kniech, who voted no. "It will keep most families below the poverty line."

"It's folks coming in and out to do business," councilman Paul Lopez said. "It's the light, it's the jobs, it's all that. But it's important precedent. I hope we can find a way to channel this moment into some other neighborhoods."