Both victims in deadly plane crash were licensed pilots

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Both men who died in the plane crash in Larimer County Monday morning were licensed pilots.

According to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office, 58-year-old Pat Blankemeier and 23-year-old James Griffith both died of multiple blunt force injuries.

“It’s just hard to believe he’s gone,” Blankemeier’s son Kevin told FOX31.

Blankemeier was the chief flight instructor at McAir Aviation, based out of Rocky Mountain Metro Airport in Broomfield. He earned his pilot’s license in 1995 after quitting his job at his family’s vending machine company. He dedicated his career to teaching others how to fly.

“A lot have gone on to be commercial pilots, Top Gun fighter jet pilots,” his daughter Stephanie said.

"He logged, I believe, over a million miles in the air. Extremely experienced pilot," Kevin said.

According to his family, he was with a student during the crash.

That student, James Griffith, was already a licensed commercial pilot. Griffith was reportedly practicing with Blankemeier to earn a higher aviation certification as an instructor.

Griffith called the control tower at RMMA around 7:15 a.m. to tell air traffic controllers he was ready to taxi to the runway. Around 7:22 their Cessna Skyhawk was cleared for takeoff.

We know they were in the air by 7:25, when they can be heard on the radio with the RMMA tower, acknowledging nearby traffic in the airspace.

“We have traffic Skyhawk 61 November,” one of the pilots can be heard saying.

As far as FOX31 is aware, that radio call is the last time anyone heard from their plane.

It crash landed in Culver Reservoir about 13 minutes later.

“I’ve flown with him I don’t know how many times,” his son said. “And it was always about safety. Always about where are you picking your landing spot, your crash landing spot and it baffles me why they ended up in the lake.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“Yes, he loved flying but he never wanted to die this way,” Kevin said. “He never wanted us to say ‘At least he died doing what he loved.’ That's not what he wanted. He wanted to live.”

FOX31 has also reached out to Griffith's family, but has not heard back. McAir Aviation says it will issue a statement soon, but was not ready to comment on the tragedy on Tuesday.