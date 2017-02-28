68-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 68-year-old man in Colorado Springs is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl who lives in his neighborhood. Now police are trying to find out if there are additional victims.

Officers began investigating Dane Graves on Jan. 1, after it was reported that he initiated sexual contact with a girl who lives in a mobile home park on South Powers Boulevard.

Graves was arrested on Feb. 2, according to a statement the Colorado Springs Police Department posted on Facebook.

“At this time, the Colorado Springs Police Department is soliciting the public’s assistance in identifying other potential victims associated with Mr. Graves’ suspected illegal activity,” investigators stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.