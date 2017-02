Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Two dogs died in a single-family house fire late Monday night, the Aurora Fire Department said.

The fire broke out about 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Havana Street.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, but one person was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries unrelated to the fire. The extent of the injuries is not known, but it's believed the person fell.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.