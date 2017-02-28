× 10-year-old girl dies after falling near Trinidad sign

TRINIDAD, Colo. — A 10-year-old girl died after falling while visiting a landmark in Trinidad with her family on Sunday.

The girl, identified as Johanna Moran, reportedly fell 15 to 20 feet from Simpson’s Rest, according to the Pueblo Chieftan. The Trinidad sign is located at the top of the hill.

“On Feb. 26, 2017, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members from the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office, Trinidad Police Department, Trinidad Fire Department and Trinidad Ambulance District responded to the Simpson’s Rest area on a report that a child had fallen from the mountain,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Deputies began administering emergency first aid to the child until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene.”

A family friend, Kendall Reynolds, said Moran was airlifted to Mt. San Rafael Hospital, where doctors worked to resuscitate her for two hours.

Reynolds said Moran had “a lot of damage” to her skull and both her lungs had collapsed.

Reynolds said the family hopes some of her organs and cartilage will go to patients who need transplants.

“She loved her family with more heart than most people have. She was our ray of sunshine and this tragedy has taken our light,” Reynolds wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to collect donations to cover medical bills and funeral expenses.

“Her brother is 16 and was her best friend,” Reynolds wrote. “She will never meet her younger brother who is expected in May of 2017.”