Woman may lose home after falling victim to government grant scam

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Kathryn Potter hoped a deal that looked too good to be true was the answer to her prayers.

It turns out Kathryn is on the verge of losing her home in eastern Arapahoe County after giving nearly $4,000 to scammers.

She tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she wired the money in increments to a man who sent her a text offering $50,000 in government grant money if she sent him $1,000 first.

The amount he demanded grew and Kathryn ended up taking out a loan to satisfy a deal she hoped would save her from spiraling debt.

The man, who calls himself Agent John, never showed up with any money, but provided a series of wild explanations.

Kathryn says, “[He said] two agents were killed in the wreck, he was hurt, the truck caught on fire and the fire department was hanging on to the check and needed another $400 to release the check.”

When Kathryn started explaining that she had no money, “Agent John” became aggressive, sending more demanding text messages.

Kathryn’s wire transfer receipts show a recipient named Alex David Johnson in Texas. She filed a report with authorities.

The man did not respond to text messages and phone calls from the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

The Better Business Bureau warns that the government never demands money for grants and any time someone wants you to send money in order to get money it is a huge red flag that it’s a scam.

If you would like to help Kathy stay in her home, you can donate here .