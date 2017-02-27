Winking polar bear cub makes adorable first steps at German zoo

MUNICH, Germany – A 14-week-old polar bear cub proved she was made for the camera in the adorable photos of her taking her first steps at a zoo in Germany.

The furry cutie made her first appearance with her mother Giovanna at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich on Friday.

And she wasn’t shy as she explored, jumped on the rocks, played hide and seek and even winked at the camera.

The adorable cub, who was born in November, hasn’t been named yet.

“We are delighted to see the day-to-day progress of the female cub,” said the zoo’s director Rasem Baban.

“For Giovanna, the real work as a polar bear mom now begins as she will have to keep an eye on the little one. But even this she will manage with no problem.”

“She’s in great shape and full of energy, and weighs an impressive 8.4 kilos (about 18-pounds),” Dr. Christine Gohl added.