Whole Foods Market to relocate Capitol Hill store to Union Station

DENVER — Whole Foods Market store will relocate its Capitol Hill store to Union Station later this year, the Denver Business Journal reported.

The store at 900 E. 11th Avenue is in addition to the closure of nine stores nationwide, including one each in Boulder and Colorado Springs, that was announced earlier this month.

A spokeswoman told Denverite the closure of the 20,000-square-foot Capitol Hill site will happen about the same time in October as a 56,000-square-foot store opens in an apartment building at 17th and Wewatta streets.

The Capitol Hill store previously was a Wild Oats Markets outlet. It was converted to a Whole Foods store after Boulder-based Wild Oats was purchased by Whole Foods in 2007.