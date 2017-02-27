Watch live: April the giraffe showing ‘continued movement’ with ‘big baby kicks’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — A New York zoo entered the fifth day of live streaming a giraffe giving birth on Monday.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming Thursday night on YouTube showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video Thursday after the stream was taken down.

Fans of the giraffe have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. More than 60,000 people were watching on Monday morning.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park posted an update Monday morning, saying there is continued movement inside April. with big baby kicks. April is not in active labor.